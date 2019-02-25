Rains in Delhi, humidity increases

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Rains lashed Delhi on Monday evening, making it pleasant for the people even as it increased the humidity in the air. The maximum temperature was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, while the minimum temperature settled at 9.2 degrees, three notches below the season's average, a weather official said. The humidity oscillated between 95-45 per cent. The weather office has predicted overcast conditions along with the possibility of light-to-moderate rainfall and thundershowers with strong surface winds for Tuesday. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 22 and 13 degrees respectively," the official said. On Sunday, the minimum temperature settled at 11.8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius. PTI PLBHMB