Rains in many parts of Punjab and Haryana

Chandigarh, Aug 9 (PTI) Many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Friday received light to moderate rains, which brought the mercury down by a few notches, according to the Meteorological Department officials here. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also received light showers, they said. The maximum temperature at most places dropped slightly and hovered in the range of 30-34 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has forecast light to moderate rains at a few places in Punjab and at isolated places in Haryana until Saturday. PTI SUN CK