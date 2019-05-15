Rains in parts of Rajasthan bring respite from heat

Jaipur, May 15 (PTI) Light rains lashed parts of Rajasthan Wednesday providing much-needed respite from the scorching heat. The weather turned pleasant in state capital Jaipur which received light rainfall in the evening. Till 8 am Wednesday, Tibi of Hanumangarh district recorded 6 cm rainfall whereas 1 to 3 cm rainfall was witnessed in parts of east and west Rajasthan. Kota was recorded the hottest place in the state with 41.6 degrees Celsius followed by 39.9 degrees Celsius in Ajmer, 39.7 in Jodhpur, 39.5 each in Churu and Jaipur, 39.3 in Barmer. The minimum temperature in the state was recorded in between 19.6 and 27.4 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has warned of dust storm/thunderstorm with light rain likely to occur at isolated places in the state during the next 24 hours. PTI AG CKCK