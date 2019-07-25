Rains in Punjab, Haryana bring down temperatures considerably

Chandigarh, Jul 25 (PTI) Most parts of Punjab and Haryana were lashed by light to moderate rains on Thursday leading to fall in the mercury by two to seven notches below the normal levels.The joint capital of the two states, Chandigarh, received 12.4 mm rains while Narnaul gauged 54 mm of rainfall, followed by Amritsar 16 mm, Ludhiana 14 mm, Ambala four mm, Patiala two mm and Hisar 0.5 mm, the weather department said here.Rain waters inundated low lying areas in Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Ambala, Muktsar, Moga and Ferozepur, officials said adding the showers further worsened the flood-like situation in Bathinda, Patiala and Sangrur.The maximum temperature in Ambala settled at 31 degrees Celsius, while it was 30.6 degrees Celsius in both Chandigarh and Karnal.Hisar and Patiala both registered a high of 30 degrees celsius, six and three notches below normal respectively. While Ludhiana recorded maximum temperature of 29.8 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, while in Amritsar the day temperature stood at a high of 29.7 degrees Celsius.The weatherman has predicted light to moderate rains in the next two days in the region. PTI VSD NSDNSD