Rains lash Chandigarh, parts of Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Jul 10 (PTI) Rains lashed Chandigarh and parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, the MeT office said.Union Territory of Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, received 9.6 mm rainfall, as per the Meteorological department report.The city's maximum temperature dropped two notches below normal and settled at 32.8 degrees Celsius.In Haryana's Ambala, which received 0.7 mm rain, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34.7 degrees Celsius.The maximum temperatures in Hisar, Karnal and Narnaul settled at 39, 33.6 and 36.6 degrees Celsius respectively. In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded a maximum temperature of 34.3, 32.6 and 32.8 degrees Celsius, up to two degrees below normal.Patiala received 1 mm of rainfall.The MeT department has forecast light to moderate rains at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana in the next 24 hours. PTI CHS RHL