Rains lash parts of Haryana, Punjab; maximum temperatures drop

Chandigarh, Jun 18 (PTI) The maximum temperatures dropped several notches below the normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday following rainfall in several parts.Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, which received 0.8 mm rain, recorded a maximum of 33.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal, a Meteorological Department report said here.In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius, down seven notches, after witnessing 22.7 mm of rain.Bhiwani, which received 24.4 mm rain, recorded a high of 33.2 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Hisar dropped nine notches below the normal to settle at 32 degrees Celsius after witnessing 12 mm rain.Narnaul and Karnal, which also witnessed downpours, recorded maximums of 29.5 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius respectively, 12 and 10 degrees below their respective normals.Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab also received rainfall and the maximum temperatures dropped by a few notches in these cities.The holy city of Amritsar recorded a maximum of 32.3 degrees Celsius, down by six notches against the normal, while Ludhiana registered a high of 31.7 degrees Celsius, also down by six notches.Patiala's maximum settled at 30.4 degrees Celsius, eight degrees below the normal. PTI SUN IJT