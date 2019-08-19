Rains lash parts of Rajasthan, more expected on Tuesday

Jaipur, Aug 19 (PTI) Heavy to light rains lashed parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, a Met official said on Monday.Pipalda of Kota recorded 70 mm rainfall, followed by 40 mm each in Sangod and Panchpahad of Jhalawar, Fatehpur in Sikar, Mangrol in Baran and Sardarshahar in Churu, the official said. The meteorological department said several other areas in the state recorded 3 cm rainfall during the period.From Monday morning to evening, Churu recorded 2.4 mm rain followed by Sri Ganganagar (2 mm) and Kota (0.6 mm), the official said.Due to rains, 6,000 cusecs of water was released from the Bisalpur dam in Tonk on Monday as it reached its capacity of 315.05 metres.Tonk District Collector Ram Chandra Dhenwal said that it is after 2016 that the dam has reached its capacity.The Met department has predicted light to moderate rains at some places in eastern and western parts of the state during the next 24 hours. PTI AG AD RHLRHL