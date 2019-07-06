Rains lash several parts of Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Jul 6 (PTI) Rains lashed many parts of Punjab and Haryana, with their joint capital Chandigarh witnessing 21.2 mm of rainfall, the meteorological department said.The maximum temperature of Chandigarh was 36.2 degrees Celsius with 92 per cent maximum relative humidity.In Punjab, Patiala witnessed 29 mm of rainfall and recorded maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius. Amtrisar witnessed traces of rains and a day temperature of 33 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana recorded a high of 34.6 degrees Celsius.Ambala and Hisar in Haryana recorded traces of rain and their maximum temperatures were 36.9 degrees Celsius and 37.8 degrees Celsius respectively.Karnal and Narnaul recorded their respective maximum temperatures at 35 degrees Celsius and 36.5 degrees Celsius.The weatherman has forecast light to moderate rains at most places in Punjab and Haryana in the next two days. PTI CHS NSDNSD