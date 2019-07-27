Rains lash several parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 27 (PTI) Rains on Saturday lashed several parts of Rajasthan but Sikar district, where five persons were killed in recent days due to weather-related incidents, recorded no rainfall, officials said. From Friday to Saturday morning, Vanasthali in Tonk received 99.8 mm rain followed by Jaipur (84 mm), Ajmer (64.2 mm), Bhilwara and Kota (63 mm each), Sawai Madhopur (42 mm), Chittorgarh (31 mm), Churu (2.4 mm) and Bikaner (1.8 mm), the weather department said. Since Thursday, five persons have died in Sikar due to rain-related incidents, District Collector Ram Chandra Dhenwal said. "The situation in Sikar is under control as there is no prediction for rainfall on Saturday. A few houses have been damaged in rural area and one in the city while the residents were shifted to safer places on Friday," Dhenwal said. The MeT department has forecast heavy to very heavy rains on Saturday at isolated places in Ajmer, Baran, Banswara, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Karauli, Kota, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Tonk, Udaipur, Sirohi and Sawai Madhopur. PTI SDA MAZ CKCK