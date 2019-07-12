Rains lash UP, 14 dead in past nine days

(Eds: Updating with death toll in rain-related incidents) Lucknow, Jul 12 (PTI) Rains lashed large part of eastern and western Uttar Pradesh where the water level in several rivers is nearing the danger mark while 14 people have died in rain related incidents during the past nine days .According to MET office, light to moderate rains and thunder showers occurred at many places, while there was heavy rain in isolated places in the eastern parts.Hata and Ram Nagar received 15 cm rainfall each followed by Fatehpur 11 cm, Balrampur and Gorakhpur 10 cm each, and Shajahanpur, Haidergarh and Eliginbridge-9 cm each"Fourteen persons have died between July 3 and July 11 in rain related incidents including house collapse, lightning, wall collapse," UP Relief Commissioner office report said here. While three persons died in Fatehpur in this period, one each was killed in Mahoba, Pilibhit, Kanpur Dehat, Sonbhadra, Hardoi, Kushinagar, Pratapgarh, Sitapur, Kannauj, Barabanki and Jaunpur, it said.Though the water level in the rivers is rising, the situation is under control. Official are keeping an eye and directives have been issued for timely relief and rescue operations, wherever needed, a state government spokesman said.According to the Central Water Commission (CWC) report on Thursday, river Ganga is rising in Kanpur, Chhatnag in Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Ghazipur and Ballia, while river Ramganga is rising in Kalagarh (Bijnore) and Bareilly.Yamuna is rising in Kalpi (Jalaun) and Naini (Prayagraj). Gomti river is rising in Sitapur and Sultanpur, it said.River Sharda is flowing above the danger mark in Palliakalan (Lakhimpur) and rising in Sharda Nagar while Ghaghra river is near the danger mark at Elgin Bridge (Barabanki) and is rising in Ayodhya and Ballia.Rapti river is near red mark in Balrampur and rising in Siddharth Nagar, Gorakhpur, it said.The MET department has forecast heavy rains at isolated places in the state.Bhinga, Azamgarh, Bareilly and Shajanhanpur received 8 cm rainfall each while Neemsar, Akbarpur and Deoband recorded 7 cm rainfall each. PTI ABN RT