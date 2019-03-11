Rains lash various parts of Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Mar 11 (PTI) Rains lashed most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with minimum temperatures hovering below the normal limits. The MeT Department has forecast light to moderate rains or thundershowers at a few places in Punjab and Haryana during the next 12 hours. It has issued a warning of thunderstorm accompanied with hailstorm and strong surface winds at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana on March 14. On Monday, the minimum temperatures in Punjab and Haryana hovered between one degrees celsius and minus three degrees Celsius. Chandigarh received 8 mm of rainfall, Ambala 6 mm, Patiala 4 mm, Karnal 4 mm, Amritsar 3 mm and Ludhiana 2 mm, the weather office said. Karnal recorded the coldest temperature in the region with the mercury settling at 10 degrees celsius, three notches below the normal. Amritsar registered a low of 10.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature at Ludhiana was 11 degrees Celsius. PTI VSD MAZ MAZ SNESNE