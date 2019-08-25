Rains likely in Himachal Pradesh till August 31

Shimla, Aug 25 (PTI) Parts of Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate rainfall from Saturday and scattered downpour is expected to continue till August 31, the Meteorological Department said on Sunday.Light to moderate rain occurred at some places, including state capital Shimla, Dalhousie and Manali, from Saturday, Shimla Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.The highest temperature was recorded in Una at 32.8 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest temperature in the state was in tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 11.8 degrees Celsius, he added. PTI DJI IJT