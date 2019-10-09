Raj: 10 drown during idol immersion

Dholpur, Oct 9 (PTI) At least 10 people drowned in Chambal and Parvati rivers here during idol immersion on the occasion of Vijay Dashmi, police said on Wednesday.Bodies of seven people have been recovered and search for the other three is on, they said.The people had drowned on Tuesday at different places in the district including Sepau, Kolari, Rajakhera and Diholi, police said.PTI AG RHLRHL