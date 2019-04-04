Raj: 5 including superintendent of narcotics bureau arrested for graft

(Eds: correcting typo in intro) Jaipur, Apr 4 (PTI) The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau Thursday arrested five persons including a superintendent of the state's narcotics bureau for graft in Chittorgarh district, officials said.The accused were involved in promoting illegal cultivation of opium in lieu of money, a senior official of the ACB said. Following a tip off, the movements of superintendent of narcotics bureau, Chittorgarh Sudhir Yadav, sub inspector Bhanu Pratap Singh and head constable Praveen Singh along with two middlemen, Chhagan and Kishan, were monitored and they were found to be involved in corrupt practices.The three officers-- Yadav, Bhanu Pratap and Singh-- were detained on Wednesday while returning to Chittorgarh after collecting money, the ACB said. Their houses were raided and 15 grams of brown sugar, unaccounted cash worth Rs 3.5 lakh, liquor bottles and documents of properties were recovered, following which the trio was arrested, it added. While Yadav was booked under the NDPS act, Bhanu Pratap was arrested under the prevention of corruption act after unaccounted cash worth Rs 2.30 lakh was recovered from his home, they said.Singh and he was booked under the excise act as Rs 35000 in cash and 25 bottles of liquor were recovered from his house, they added. Besides, the ACB teams recovered 155 kg of opium, four illegal arms and Rs 22.95 lakh in cash from the houses of the middlemen who were also arrested under different acts, the official added. PTI SDA RHL