Raj Advocate General submits resignation to Governor

Jaipur, Dec 12 (PTI) Rajasthan Advocate General Narpat Mal Lodha resigned from the post Wednesday after the BJP lost the assembly elections in the state, officials said.Lodha handed over his resignation to Governor Kalyan Singh, a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.The Congress emerged as the single-largest party in Rajasthan in Tuesday's vote count, winning 99 seats. It's ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won one seat for a total of 100 seats -- the required number to form government. The BJP got 73 seats, and the Bahujan Samaj Party won 6 seats.The CPI(M) got two seats, Independents won 13 and other parties got 6, according to the state Election Commission.