Raj assembly passes demand for grants for tourism and revenue depts

Jaipur, Jul 18 (PTI) The Rajasthan Assembly has passed demands for grants for tourism and revenue departments. The House passed grant of Rs 84.51 crore for the tourism department by voice vote. Replying to the debate on demand for grants on Wednesday, State Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh said the state continues to remain on top in the tourism sector and has a special identity in the world's tourism map. He said it was a proud achievement for the state when the walled city of Jaipur was declared among World Heritage sites by UNESCO. He said the 'Padharo Mahare Desh' media campaign has reached 5 crore people. Singh said tourists flow increased after the Congress government was formed in December 2018. Replying to the debate on the revenue department's demand for grants, state Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary said the state government will make a work plan for fast disposal of pending revenue cases. The House later passed Rs 836.54 crore demand for grants for the revenue department by voice vote.