Raj Assembly polls: 580 candidates file nominations so far

Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) A total of 580 candidates have filed 776 nominations in poll-bound Rajasthan so far, including sitting MLAs Otaram Dewasi and Govind Singh Dotasara. Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said that 269 candidates filed 343 sets of nominations till Thursday.A BJP spokesperson said that Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will file nomination from Jhalarapatan assembly constituency on Saturday. The last date for filing of nominations is November 19 and polls in the state are due on December 7. PTI AG DPB

