Raj: BJP delegation meets Guv, alleges crimes against SC's has increased

Jaipur, Aug 13 (PTI) A BJP delegation on Tuesday met Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh here and submitted a memorandum on law and order issues and alleged atrocities against scheduled castes in the state.The three-member delegation was led by Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Gulab Chand KatariaKataria, after the meeting, told reporters that the governor's attention was drawn to the state's deteriorating law and order situation and atrocities on scheduled castes.Crimes against scheduled castes has increased rapidly after Congress formed government in the state, it was claimed in the memorandum. PTI AG ANBANB