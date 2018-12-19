scorecardresearch
Raj BJP holds protest against Rahul Gandhi

Jaipur, Dec 19 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP workers staged a protest against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for making "unrestrained statements" on the Rafale aircraft deal and submitted a memorandum to the district collector. "Rafale aircraft purchase issue had come in 2001 but the Congress kept dilly-dallying the matter, but the BJP government took a positive step and completed the process in a transparent manner," BJP district president Sanjay Jain said in a statement.He said that it was unfortunate that the Congress president did a "vicious propaganda" against the deal for "his political gains". Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said the BJP's protest reflects its frustration. PTI AG DPBDPB

