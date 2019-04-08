Raj BJP praises party's manifesto, calls it based on 'nation first' concept

Jaipur, Apr 8 (PTI) The state BJP chief Madan Lal Saini on Monday praised his party's election manifesto, saying it was based on 'nation first' concept, even as the Congress criticised it for only focusing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP election manifesto has been prepared by participation of 6 crore people. It is far-sighted and practical, Saini said in a statement. He said the party has clearly mentioned that it aims to make India one of the top three economies in the world. The BJP is committed to nationalism and has zero tolerance policy against terrorism, he said, adding the party is committed to scrapping section 35A and eliminating infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir. Commenting on the BJP's manifesto, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "Congress focused on people of this country and their issues in its manifesto whereas BJP highlights only PM Modi. Their promise is only Modi ji, their claim is to return to power of Modi ji and their vision is how to prolong the rule of Modi ji. Rest all in BJP manifesto is fiction." PTI AG INDIND