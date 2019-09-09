Raj: Chaotic scenes as zila parishad member shows shoe to Cong MLA during meeting

Barmer, Sep 9 (PTI) Unruly scenes were witnessed in a zila parishad meeting where a parishad member showed a shoe to ruling party MLA Mewaram Jain following a heated argument on Monday. In the meeting held after eight months, BJP member Narsingh Kadwasara raised the issue of solid waste management. He also levelled corruption charges against Jain which led to a heated argument between the two. In the middle of the argument, Kadwasara took off his shoe and showed it to Jain. After District Collector Himanshu Gupta intervened in the matter, Kadwasara apologised for his conduct. "He did it intentionally. Later, he sought apologies for his act," Jain said. When contacted, Kadwasara said the Congress MLA was interrupting him and not allowing him to raise public interest matter in the meeting. PTI Corr SDA SNESNE