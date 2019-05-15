Raj CM accuses Modi of twisting facts about Alwar rape case

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of twisting facts about the Alwar rape case and said it does not behove the prime minister of the country to politicise such an incident. He claimed that there was an undercurrent against Modi in the Lok Sabha election and people of the country will "rightly decide" and vote him out. "It does not behove the prime minister to twist facts about the Rajasthan rape case. The moment the incident came to light, an FIR was lodged on May 2 itself which was much before the second phase of polling in the state on May 6," he told reporters here. "But the way the prime minister is campaigning to woo Dalit voters, he is trying to use this shameful incident and give political colour to it," the senior Congress leader added. Gehlot was referring to Modi's attack on the Congress, alleging that the Rajasthan government was trying to suppress facts and not register a case on the Alwar rape incident in view of elections in the state. "Is it fair to do politics over such an incident," he asked. On the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls, he said, "There is an undercurrent against Modi and the people of the country will rightly decide by voting him out." Gehlot also wondered how can BJP chief Amit Shah "fear for his life" after violence during his roadshow in West Bengal. On Tuesday, Shah had said that he would not have escaped unhurt without CRPF protection when his convoy was allegedly attacked in Kolkata. "Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are the only people in power in the country and not the BJP. How can Amit Shah have any fear?" Gehlot said. The Rajasthan chief minister said Congress president Rahul Gandhi would be visiting the rape victim in Alwar on Thursday and he would accompany him there. Gandhi was supposed to visit Alwar on Wednesday but he could not due to inclement weather. PTI SKC AG AG SNESNE