Raj CM approves proposal to constitute new tehsils, sub-tehsils

Jaipur, Oct 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday approved a proposal to constitute four new tehsils and two sub-tehsils for effective disposal of revenue related cases of common people, an official statement said. The government had announced to constitute the tehsils and the sub-tehsils during the budget discussion in the Rajasthan Assembly this year, it said. As per the proposal, four sub-tehsils -- Sikar in Bharatpur district, Sidhmukh in Churu, Mania in Dholpur and Delwara in Rajsamand -- will be upgraded to tehsils, the statement said. Halena in Bharatpur district and Bhandarez in Dausa will be made sub-tehsils, it stated.PTI AG AD CKCK