Raj CM asks pvt schools to work on 'no profit no loss' principle

Jaipur, Sep 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that private schools should not make education a medium of earning and work on the principle of 'no profit-no loss'.Addressing a state-level teacher's honour ceremony organised on the Teacher's Day, Gehlot said that education and health are two sacred professions.He said it is unfortunate that many private schools charge hefty fees where children of poor families cannot even think of studying.He said the Congress government in the state was committed to promote education and honour teachers.Gehlot also announced free travel facility in roadways buses for teachers of national and state level repute. PTI AG DPB