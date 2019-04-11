Raj CM busy campaigning for son, forgetting his duties: Rathore

Jaipur, Apr 11 (PTI) Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore Thursday alleged that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has "forgotten" his duties and is busy campaigning for his son, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Jodhpur seat. He alleged that criminals were roaming scot-free in the state under the Congress' rule. "The chief minister has forgotten his duties and is busy in election campaign of his son in Jodhpur. He is giving uncalled statements to appease his party president and making unnecessary comments on the Election Commission," Rathore told reporters here. "Criminals are opening fire at police which shows that they are being patronised by the ruling party. A chowkidar was burnt alive at a place barely 2 km from the chief minister's residence two months ago, custodial death in Churu, a girl was raped in Alwar's Ramgarh but there was no action against criminals," he alleged. The former minister also targeted the Congress government over inadequate water supply in the state, saying people are facing water crisis but the current dispensation is not bothered. PTI SDA SNESNE