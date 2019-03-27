Raj CM congratulates scientists on successful demonstration of anti-satellite missile capability

Jaipur, Mar 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Wednesday congratulated scientists for successfully demonstrating anti-satellite missile capability."Congratulations to scientists of DRDO for the success of Mission Shakti and making India an elite space power," Gehlot tweeted. "We are so proud of the achievements and efforts of DRDO towards strengthening the country's security since its inception in 1958. Jai Hind...," he said.Addressing the nation Wednesday on the demonstration of India's anti-satellite missile capability, the prime minister said India had joined an exclusive club of space super powers by shooting down a live satellite and described it as a rare achievement. PTI AG DPB