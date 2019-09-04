Raj CM hosts outgoing Governor Kalyan Singh over tea

Jaipur, Sep 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday hosted Kalyan Singh over tea as he completed his five-year tenure as the governor of the state. "Both of them discussed various issues. The governor said he felt good in Rajasthan," an official release said. Singh, who had assumed office on September 4, 2014, is scheduled to leave for Lucknow on September 9. Himachal Pradesh Governor Kalraj Mishra will now assume office of the Rajasthan governor after his appointment by President Ram Nath Kovind. PTI SDA SNESNESNE