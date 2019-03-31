Raj CM ignoring state, busy preparing political ground for son: Gajendra Shekhawat

Jodhpur, Mar 31 (PTI) Former Rajasthan minister and BJP's Lok Sabha candidate for Jodhpur Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Sunday accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of ignoring the state and instead preparing the ground for his son's political entry. A day ahead of the chief minister's son Vaibhav Gehlot's landing in Jodhpur to kick start his campaigning for the Lok Sabha election, Shekhawat said there was no concrete achievement of the Congress government in the 100 days after coming to power. "Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is just focusing on preparing the political ground for the launch of his son, instead of working for the state," Shekhawat said to media persons here. Vaibhav has been pitted against Shekhawat for the Jodhpur LS seat as the Congress candidate. Shekhawat alleged swine flu deaths, farmer crisis, communal tension, power cuts, water woes, financial management and the "transfer industry" defines the Congress. He said the Congress had lost the right to remain in power because of its "lies and deceit". PTI CORR INDIND