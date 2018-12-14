Raj: Cong legislature party to meet shortly

Jaipur, Dec 14 (PTI) The Congress legislature party meeting will be held at a hotel here on Friday evening, a party leader said.The MLAs will be apprised of the party high command to appoint senior leader Ashok Gehlot as the chief minister of the state and Sachin Pilot as the deputy chief minister, the leader added.After the meeting, a delegation comprising Gehlot and Pilot will head to Raj Bhawan to hand over over the list of MLAs to Governor Kalyan Singh, the leader said.The schedule of the swearing-in ceremony is yet to be finalised, the leader said further. The Congress has emerged as the single-largest party in Rajasthan, winning 99 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got 73. PTI SDA RHL