Raj: Councilor, govt official held for accepting bribe

Jaipur, Oct 11 (PTI) Two persons including a woman councilor were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in different cases of graft on Friday.Suman Gurjar, a councilor of Jaipur Municipal Corporation, was held for accepting a bribe of Rs 1.25 lakh. She had taken Rs 50,000 in cash and a cheque of Rs 75,000 from a contractor.The councilor had demanded 3 per cent of the total work order awarded to the contractor for construction of a road in her ward.After verification of the complaint, the councilor was arrested by an ACB team.In Jodhpur, assistant director of CPWD posted in IIT Jodhpur was trapped while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. The accused official Pradeep Kumar had demanded the bribe to clear bills of a contractor, DG ACB Alok Tripathi said. PTI SDA RHL