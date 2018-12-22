Raj DGP asks officials to tackle cybercrime, traffic woes

Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Kapil Garg Saturday asked the officials to prepare a work plan to deal with cybercrime and traffic menace in the state. Efforts should be made to nab the criminals by making use of technology. A special work plan should be made to curb cybercrime and take action against such criminals, Garg said at a meeting here after taking the charge of the post. Garg, who was appointed DGP on Thursday (December 20), also directed the officials to come up with a work plan in consultation with experts to ease out traffic congestions in Jaipur and other cities of the state so as to curb road accidents. He asked the officials to adopt positive outlook to the problems of common people and in disposing their issues in a stipulated timeframe. The top police official also directed officials to take effective action against criminals and maintain better law and order situation in the state, besides showing sensitivity towards weaker sections of the society, including women and senior citizens. PTI AG CK