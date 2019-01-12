Raj: DGP Garg asks officials to strengthen night patrolling in districts, towns

Jaipur, Jan 12 (PTI) Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Kapil Garg has directed officials to strengthen night patrolling in districts and towns of the state. As per the new arrangements, every police station will be divided in beats and separate night patrolling beat booklets will be maintained which will contain details of history-sheeters, anti-social elements, wanted criminals, religious places etc from February 1, an official statement issued here said Saturday. The booklet will be kept at four or more places in every beat wherein the patrolling parties will make entries and remarks, it said. The patrolling parties will conduct checks at religious places, keep an eye on history-sheeters, question suspects and make entries regarding it in the beat booklets (registers), the statement said. "Cooperation from local people, security guards and watchmen will be sought during the patrolling," it said . PTI SDA AQSAQS