Raj EPFO office to go paperless by Aug 15

Jaipur, Apr 3 (PTI)The EPFO office in the state is going paperless and members would be able to operate their accounts from their offices and homes byAugust 15, an official said. Six lakh EPF members and 72,000 pensioners attached with the state office would be benefited with speedy and paperless working at EPFO, its Regional Commissioner Saurabh Jagati said today.

The new venture will cover beneficiaries of about ten districts including Ajmer, Alwar, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Dausa, and Churu, the Commissioner said. Online claims submission, no more attestation, functional at any internet access, bio-metric scanner, fool-proof security and transparency with accountability of employees would be the main features of the new system which was launched in March, Jagati claimed. Online process of claims would be expedited in one to three days, and direct transfer of money into bank accounts of claimants. PTI AG MR