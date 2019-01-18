Raj ex-royal Diya Kumari says will accept any role given by BJP

Jaipur, Jan 18 (PTI) Former BJP legislator and erstwhile royal family member Diya Kumari said Friday she will accept any responsibility given to her by the party."I will go with the decision of party. If any responsibility is given to me, I will definitely accept her," she told reporters at a public function here.Kumari was elected on BJP ticket in 2013 from Swai Madhopur. She had cited personal reasons for not contesting in 2018 assembly election.Replying to a question whether she will contest Lok Sabha polls, she said, "Whatever responsibility will be given, I will serve it."It was her first public appearance after divorce from husband Narendra. She had married him in 1997 after going against the family. She has a son and a daughter. PTI AG ABHABHABH