Raj: Exit polls bring cheer to BJP, Cong waiting for May 23

Jaipur, May 20 (PTI) The exit poll projections indicating a big win for the BJP in Rajasthan has left the party workers ecstatic, while the ruling Congress said that it was waiting for the result on May 23, asserting it would fare much better. Most exit polls Sunday forecast another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some of them projecting that BJP-led NDA will get more than 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha. In Rajasthan, the Congress is predicted to win only 5 of the 25 seats while the remaining are expected to be bagged by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The favourable prediction by a majority of pollsters has raised the interest and excitement of the workers who gathered at the state BJP headquarters here on Monday as the party's state president Madan Lal Saini and general secretary (organisation) held a meeting of all office bearers.The workers of the saffron party were relaxed and expressed confidence that the people of the country as well as Rajasthan had made up their minds to re-elect Narendra Modi as the country's prime minister. BJP state in-charge for Vistarak Yojna, Satyanarayan Sharma claimed that the people had decided to vote the BJP the day Lok Sabha elections were announced. "People had started saying 'Aayega to Modi hi' (Modi will return as PM)," he said. Jyoti Kishore, a party worker said that everyone including youngsters and elders voted for Modi to make him the prime minister once again. Meanwhile, the atmosphere at the Congress party office here remained sombre even as the president of the party's state unit Sachin Pilot met workers. Several party workers, however, asserted that the results on May 23 will be quite different from what the pollsters have predicted. "Let us wait for a couple of days. Let the result come out," Rashid Khan, a Congress party worker said denying any wave in favour of the BJP saying that everybody knows the reality of exit polls. The Congress will win in the state and this will come out in the open on May 23, he added. Elections to 542 seats of the 543-member Lok Sabha ended Sunday. Counting for the Lok Sabha polling, including on 25 parliamentary seats of Rajasthan is slated for May 23. PTI AG RHL