Raj govt approves creation of 260 ITI posts

Jaipur, Oct 22 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Tuesday approved the creation of 260 posts in the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) of the state, an official statement said.With this approval, the state government will bear an additional financial burden of Rs 58 crore per year for two years and of Rs 104 crore annually thereafter, it said.To end the shortage of trained staff in the ITIs and to provide new training courses to the students, the state government has decided to create the 260 posts under various categories, the statement quoted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as saying.According to the statement, the training for new courses in the ITIs will start from the 2020-21 academic session. PTI AG ADAD