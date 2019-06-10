Raj govt approves salary increment proposal for edu faculty who missed benefits of 6th pay panel

Jaipur, Jun 10 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Monday approved a proposal to provide a salary increment to the category of lecturers, physical education teachers and librarians who did not receive the sixth pay commission benefits. The decision, taken by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, will benefit 456 lecturers, physical education teachers and librarians posted at various government colleges in the state, according to an official statement. The teachers will get the actual benefit from July 1, 2013, the statement added. The teachers who were earlier not provided the salary benefits due to technical issues when other state government employees received the sixth pay commission benefits from January 1, 2006 will get the salary increment. The chief minister also approved creation of senior guard post to provide appropriate promotion opportunities to employees of Rajasthan Jail Allied Service, the statement said. He also approved hike in pay for those appointed on Jailer, Deputy Jailer and Chief Guard and fixation of pay-level for the senior guard post. PTI AG INDIND