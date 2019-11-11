Raj govt directs registered institutions to upload info on Rajsahkar portal by Dec 31

Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) The registered cooperative societies, non-profit organisations and sports institutions in Rajasthan must upload records of their activities on the Rajsahkar portal by December 31 failing which strict action will be taken against them, a senior official said on Monday. It is mandatory for about 2.40 lakh registered institutions under Rajasthan Cooperative Societies Act, 2001, Rajasthan Societies Registration Act, 1958 and the Sports Act to upload information on the portal, Cooperatives Principal Secretary Naresh Pal Gangwar said. Addressing a meeting here regarding the online registration of registered societies, Gangwar said action will be taken against the institution which does not file its information and returns under the relevant Act. PTI AG AD