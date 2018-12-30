Raj govt gives 1 pc reservation to MBCs in state judicial services

Jaipur, Dec 30 (PTI) The Rajasthan government would provide 1 per cent reservation to Most Backward Classes (MBCs) in state judicial services, according to a statement released on Sunday.The decision will benefit candidates belonging to five communities, including the Gujjars.The decision came following the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday which approved amendment to rule-12 and 17 of the Rajasthan Judicial Service Rules, 2010.The amendment will also provide benefit in age limit to candidates appearing for Rajasthan Judicial Service examination. General category candidates aged 21 to 40 can appear for the exam.The maximum age limit for differently abled candidates of general category, other backward classes (OBCs) and SC/ST communities has been relaxed by 10, 13 and 15 years respectively, according to the statement. PTI AG GVSGVS