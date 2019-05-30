Raj govt increases financial aid given to girls under 'Aapki Beti' scheme

Jaipur, May 30 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Thursday increased the financial assistance given to school girls under the 'Aapki Beti' scheme and ex-gratia payment to the families of polling personnel who die during election duty. Under the Aapki Beti scheme, girls living under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) and whose mother or father or both have died get annual financial assistance in the state. The amount has been increased to 2,100 from Rs 1,100 for the girls studying in class 1 to 8 and for the girls in class 9 to 12, the financial aid has been increased to Rs 2,500 from Rs 1,500, according to an official release. Similarly, the government has also increased ex-gratia payment to the next of kin of an official killed on election duty to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 15 lakh, it stated. PTI SDA SNESNE