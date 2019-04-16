Raj govt must ensure reservation for Gujjars: Bainsla

Jaipur, Apr 16 (PTI) Gujjar Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti convenor Kirori Singh Bainsla Tuesday asked the Congress government to ensure that the Gujjar reservation agreement is implemented in the state."The agreement that we have had with the state government on Gujjar reservation issue should be implemented. We should get our dues and if there is any dereliction on this then the government will have to pay for it," Bainsla told reporters after joining the BJP.He said that he had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for social and national reasons but will stand with his community on the issue of reservation for Gujjars.The community is willing to send a delegation to meet the state government to discuss the reservation issue, he added.The Supreme Court had on April 5 refused to entertain a plea challenging the grant of 5 per cent quota to Gujjars and four other castes in jobs and educational institutions in Rajasthan through a law amendment in February. The Bill passed by the newly formed Congress government in the state provides 5 per cent quota in government jobs and educational institutes to the Gujjars and four other communities -- Banjaras, Gadia Lohars, Raikas and Gadarias. Bainsla joined the saffron party last week, giving a boost to the party's efforts to win over influential leaders in Rajasthan where it had lost the assembly polls. The Gujjar leader was earlier in the BJP as well and had fought the 2009 Lok Sabha polls on its ticket but lost. He has been spearheading the quota agitation.The BJP had won all 25 seats in the 2014 general election. However, its defeat in the assembly polls raised questions as to whether the party will be able to put up a strong show in the state in the coming elections. PTI AG RHL