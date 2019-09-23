Raj: Govt official held on graft charge

Jaipur, Sep 23 (PTI) An assistant engineer with the state's water resources department was arrested on Monday while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officer said.Jagdish Prasad Verma was posted in Sanchor in Rajasthan's Jalore district and had demanded the bribe to release the security deposit and clear final work order bills of Narmada Canal Project, ACB DIG Dinesh M N said.We received a complaint against the officer and after verifying it, a trap was laid to apprehend him, the officer said. In a joint operation of ACB teams from Jaipur and Jalore, Verma was arrested red-handed while accepting the bribe and booked under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, he added. PTI AG RHL