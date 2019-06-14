Raj govt orders administrative inquiry into tiger's death in Sariska reserve

Jaipur, Jun 14 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Friday ordered an administrative inquiry into the death of a tiger at Sariska reserve in Alwar, officials said. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed the officials to initiate a high-level administrative inquiry. Principal Secretary (cooperatives) Abhay Kumar will carry out the investigation. The tiger, who died on Saturday last, had been shifted to Sariska from Ranthambhore National Park two months ago, officials said. Based on initial reports and the post-mortem, officials said heat stroke was the cause of death. PTI SDA INDIND