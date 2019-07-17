Raj govt paid compensation of Rs 22.45 crore in failed control cases

Jaipur, Jul 17 (PTI) The Rajasthan health and medical education department has paid compensation of nearly Rs 22.45 crore in failed permanent birth control measures in the past five years in 7,483 cases, the state government told the Rajasthan Assembly Wednesday. The government, in addition, paid Rs 62.50 lakh in 35 deaths of women who underwent the sterilisation process during this period. In a written reply to an unstarred question asked by BJP legislator Vasudev Devnani, the state's health and medical education department said a total of 13,81,815 surgeries of males and females were done from March 2014 to March 2019. Of the total, surgeries in 11,641 cases -- 11,470 females and 171 males -- had failed. While 35 deaths of females was recorded, no males died in the procedures. Most number of failed surgeries was reported in Ajmer at 581, followed by 529 women in Kota, 380 in Sikar, 347 in Dholpur and 340 in Bharatpur districts. Highest number of failed surgeries in males was reported in Churu (57) followed by Kota (11), Hanumangarh (9) and Jaipur (1). Though marginal, the number of failed surgeries in women has dipped each year, 1,682 in 2014-15, which reduced to 1,463 in 2015-16, to 1,440 in 2016-17, to 1,417 in 2017-18 and 1,311 in 2018-19. PTI AG INDIND