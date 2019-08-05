Raj govt passes Bill to give salary hike to ministers

Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) The Rajasthan assembly on Monday passed a Bill providing for a significant raise in salaries and allowances payable to state ministers.The House passed the Rajasthan Ministers' Salaries (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 by a voice vote.The bill was introduced by state's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal today and was passed after a brief debate on it.Introducing the bill, Dhariwal said looking to the present level of prices, the existing salary and sumptuary and other allowances payable to the chief minister and other state ministers, including parliamentary secretaries appeared to be inadequate. "Under these circumstances, it has been considered expedient to increase the salary and allowances payable to them," Dhariwal told the House.Following the passage of the Bill, the salaries and various allowances payable to various categories of ministers, including the chief minister, ministers of State, deputy ministers and parliamentary secretaries will go up. PTI AG RAXRAX