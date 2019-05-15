Raj govt to build 174 flats for MLAs

Jaipur, May 15 (PTI) The Rajasthan government will construct 174 flats with modern facilities in Vidhayak Nagar (west) at a cost of Rs 250 crore for the members of legislative assembly, an official spokesperson said Wednesday. Besides, a parliamentary museum will also be set up in the assembly building at a cost of Rs 10 crore, he said. The decisions were taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Assembly Speaker C P Joshi. The Rajasthan Assembly has 200 members. An empowered committee chaired by the chief secretary will be constituted for the project and a supervisory committee headed by the speaker will review the progress, the spokesperson said. Information pertaining to political integration and history of Rajasthan will be on display in the museum, he added. PTI SDA SNESNE