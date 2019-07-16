Raj govt to enact law against mob lynching, honour killing: CM

Jaipur, July 16 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has decided to enact a law to curb incidents of mob lynching and honour killing, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told the state assembly Tuesday.Gehlot made the announcement while replying to debate on the state budget in the assembly. Expressing concern over the rising incidents of mob lynching, the chief minister said his government will soon introduce a Bill against the mob lynching and honour killing. PTI SDA RAXRAX