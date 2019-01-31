Raj govt to enhance pensions of World War 2 widows

Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) The Rajasthan government will enhance the pension given to widows of World War 2 and honorarium of ex-servicemen who are put on duty in government offices on contract through Rajasthan ex-servicemen corporation ltd (REXCO).Soldier Welfare minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that the department has forwarded the proposal to the finance department to increase the pension of war widows of World War 2 from present Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000 per month.Similarly, another proposal has been forwarded for raising the honorarium amount for ex-servicemen working in the government offices on contract through REXCO from present Rs 9,100 to Rs 18,000 per month.While chairing a meeting of the soldier welfare board on Wednesday, the minister also said that he will request the education department to start a special class of 30 minutes to give more information the students about the defence forces and recruitment process, a government spokesperson said.A presentation was also given in the meeting which was attended by the principal secretary of the department Sanjay Malhotra and other officials. PTI SDA DPB