Raj govt to introduce new pre-paid taxi policy soon

Jaipur, May 31 (PTI) Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas Friday said a state level pre-paid taxi policy will be floated within 15-20 days to provide better transport facilities to the people including tourists.He said that the number of pre-paid taxi booths will also be increased in various districts of the state"A large number of tourists visit Rajasthan every year. The new policy will provide better transportation facility to them," Khachariyawas told reporters after a meeting with departmental officials here."The policy will be implemented in 15-20 days and directions have been issued to the department," he added. The funds collected from the pre-paid booths will be utilised by forming a society for facilities at the booths and welfare of the taxi drivers. He said that pre-paid taxi booths will be opened near all prominent locations including railway station, airports, bus stands, markets and tourist places. The minister said that the department is committed in resolving the issues of Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation including employees welfare and purchase of new buses. PTI AG RHL