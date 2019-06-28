Raj govt to set up board for vedic education, culture

Jaipur, Jun 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Friday said it will establish a vedic education and culture board in the state.The board will help future generations take inspiration from vedic culture, tradition and values, Gehlot said at the 25th 'Bhamashah Sammelan' at Birla Auditorium here.The state-level convention was organised to honour the contribution of individuals who brought a change in the education sector.On the occasion, the chief minister honoured the 'Bhamashahs' for contributing to the sacred cause of promoting education and assured the state government's support to them.In a democracy, governments keep changing but there should be no political interference and tampering in the field of education, Gehlot said, adding that during the UPA dispensation, it was mandatory for industries to give a part of their income for CSR activities. It proved to be a historic decision as it ensured their participation in education, health, and other social sectors, and people were benefitted, he said.Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasara said that Gehlot government will make every effort to make holistic development of education in the state. PTI AG RHL